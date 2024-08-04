Defeats for Alnmouth and Alnwick cricketers ahead of big derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alnmouth & Lesbury’s tailend collapsed as they went down to a 26-run defeat at Swalwell- and surrendered top spot in Division One to defending champions Newcastle City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last seven wickets fell for just 15 runs as the Hipsburn side fell to 114 all out in the 44th over while chasing a target of 140 that the hosts ran up after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Chalana De Silva took 4-20 while Ed Brunton and Nick Denton took two wickets apiece as Alnmouth bowled Swalwell all out in the 47th over with a target that looked achievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Shield’s 23 was Swalwell’s top score before he was caught by Sean Hutchinson off de Silva.

Both Alnmouth and Lesdbury and Alnwick were beaten in Division One

But Shield and Colin Mann took four wickets each as a 32 from Thorsten Robinson – along with 26 from Laurie Robson and 23 from Ed Brunton – proved not enough after they’d been 80/3 in the 30th over and the wickets tumbled in quick succession.

The win also moved Swalwell above Alnmouth & Lesbury into second.

The side will look to bounce back when they host neighbours Alnwick in a derby fixture on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick also suffered a defeat as they were beaten by 5-wickets at Weaver’s Way by Annfield Plain.

Skipper James Crooks was 52 not out – his third half century of the season – as Alnwick made a total of 139 all out in the 35th over.

Bradley Spiers put 28 on the scoreboard and Jayden Clarke knocked a 33 that included six boundaries.

Sam Blake and Ethan Klassen both took three wickets for the visitors and Klassen then shone with the bat as he hit an unbeaten 84 from 106 deliveries to virtually win the game single handedly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Straker bowled 3-21 to top the bowling figures as the visitors were 142/5 by the 34th over.

Alnwick are in ninth spot in their first season back in the First Division for three years following promotion last term.

Michael Phillips hit 95 runs and Christopher Smith 56 in Warkworth’s narrow 1-wicket defeat by Lintz at the Castle Field in Division Two.

Having run up 217/7 in their 50 overs, Warkworth’s Stephen Boyd took 3-50 and Phillips and Tristan Parnell two wickets each, but the visitors made 221/9 with just six balls remaining.