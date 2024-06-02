Defeat for Tillside but seconds win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tillside crashed to 65 all out in a 150-run defeat at Lintz in the Northumberland & Tyneside Second Division.

The result dropped the club down into the relegation zone after four defeats, one win and a cancellation from the opening seven fixtures.

The hosts’ David Baxter scored a bumper 95 not out with seven fours and eight huge sixes as they ran up a big total of 215 for 8 in their 50 overs.

Tillside had put them in to bat after winning the toss with Jordan Clennell also chalking up 45 and Gary Christie 31.

Tillside have dropped into the early relegation zone

Cameron McGregor bowled 3-44, Joe Bickerton 2-36 and Rory McGregor 2-40 as Tillside struggled after making a fantastic start that saw Nathan Clennell walk for just six in the second over and Jaques Moss follow him soon after with the scoreboard on 15.

Ross Hindmarsh top-scored with the bat for Tillside, hitting three fours in his 15 before going lbw. David Todd and wicket keeper Jamie Pick both scored 10.

Tillside 2nds beat Warkworth by 117 runs in Division Five North, however, as after chalking up 162 from their 40 overs they bowled the visitors out for just 45 in 23 overs.

Wooler, who are still in second spot in Division Six North, host Berwick 2nds at the Brewery Oval on Saturday.

Berwick’s seconds were beaten by seven wickets at home to Ulgham.

They were bowled all out for just 70 in 23.4 overs.

Jordan Woodcock scored 13, captain Sam Cadman 12 and both Louis Outterson and Michael Beveridge got 10.

Outterson and Jordan Woodcock took a wicket each as Ulgham reached 72 in 21.2 overs with Roy Haygarth 23 not out and Adam Tait 26 not out.