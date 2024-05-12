Deal hits 83 as Morpeth lift the Wilson Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forget Neighbours, Castlemaine XXXX and Kylie – Australia’s greatest export is awesome Ethan Deal.

The Morpeth wicket keeper, who arrived from Bankstown in the summer, has smashed 373 runs in his first three appearances for the Longhirst Hall side.

He walloped 83 from just 24 balls in Morpeth’s 41-run T20 Wilson Cup Final victory over Swalwell at Lintz CC on Sunday – including 10 over the ropes and 4 boundaries before walking, caught by Paul Duminghan from Chris Mann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morpeth won the toss and elected to bat, opening with Adam Lawn, who went for 13, and Deal - Jack Travers then following the Aussie’s lead by slamming 5 sixes and a four from the 15 deliveries he faced before also being caught from Mann’s bowling as he made 39.

Ethan Deal is piling up his UK run-rate

Skipper Michael Craigs was 37 not out as Morpeth set a target of 201/6.

They got their fielding off to a dream start as Owen Shield went first ball from captain Craigs but the south Tynesiders made a match of it, edging up to 160 all out one ball shy of the full 20.

Alex Senior bowled 4-47 and Craigs 3-32 to lift the silverware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth had scored an impressive 41-run win at Newcastle City in Division One the day previously with Deal hitting a sensational 173 from 97 deliveries including 12 fours and 16 sixes.

They were 369 for 6 after the full 50 overs before bowling City all out for 328 in 47.4 overs.

Liam Day also struck 80 for Morpeth as his partnership with Deal brought up 216 runs. His opening partnership with Jack Travers took Morpeth to 46 before Travers was caught by Salman Asif for 30 and Alex Senior then chalked up 18 before walking lbw to Rishabh Choubey.

Last season’s champions had no answer to Deal and breathed a huge sigh of relief when his wicket finally fell with Morpeth on 331, being clean bowled by Sacheth Menon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Matthew Senior was 26 not out as Morpeth continued to add to their total before going after City with the ball.