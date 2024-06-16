De Silva shines as Alnmouth & Lesbury inflict Morpeth's first defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chalana de Silva put Morpeth in a spin as he took four wickets for just 15 runs in eleven overs that also saw him bowl four maidens.

Alnmouth & Lesbury’s Sri Lankan bowler tumbled the visitors batting order, while Edward Brunton claimed the important wickets of Ethan Deal and captain Matthew Senior as Morpeth chased a target of 175 all out in 41 overs set by the hosts.

Deal had two sixes and two fours from nine balls he faced before a nick behind saw him caught by wicket keeper Laurie Robson.

Senior was also caught out in the field by Alnmouth skipper Tom Vickers as Morpeth could only make 146 all out in 39.5 overs and fell to a 29-run defeat in Division One of the Northumberland & Tyneside League.

Chalana de Silva's bowling figures impressed in win

Vickers also performed well with the bat and hit a solid 43 from just 46 balls in an hour at the crease where he knocked six boundaries before he was caught behind by Deal when he got an edge on a Jack Concannon ball.

“We were very pleased with the result against an excellent Morpeth side who were unbeaten in the league this year,” said Vickers after.

“We didn’t bat particularly well with no one going on to make the big score we could have on a really good pitch. But we did all chip in to scrape an under par 175.”

“When they were 116-2 and their overseas was whacking it everywhere I feared the worst but all the bowlers stuck to it and Ed Brunton got us a foot in the door with two quick wickets then Chalana and Nick Denton did the rest along with a bit of magic fielding from Harry Sutherland.”

Nick Denton also took two Morpeth wickets while Alex Senior, Callum Lawn, James Craigs and Concannon all took 2 apiece for Morpeth.

“Nick has been superb for us this season - he’s probably having his most productive season for many years wickets wise. Chally is a match winner with bat and ball and he’s great to have round the dressing room. It was nice to put last week’s disappointing performance behind us and hopefully we can put together a few results now,” continued Vickers.