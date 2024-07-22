De Silva puts Stocksfield in a spin to help Alnmouth and Lesbury to victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chalana De Silva sent five batsmen sloping off back to the pavilion as he took his season’s wicket tally up to 55.

The Sri-Lankan left-armer was in top form once again as Alnmouth & Lesbury claimed a 38-run victory over Stocksfield that kept them in contention at the top of the table in second spot.

De Silva was 5-25 as the Hipsburn side bowled their hosts all out for 115 after setting a target of 153/9 in their fifty overs.

His fellow bowler Harry Sutherland, who was 1-16, said: “Chally’s a top guy to have around, and he bowled another great spell, getting us some important wickets.”

Skipper Tom Vickers took a catch to see off top-scorer Jonny Tobin on 30 and Robin Tudor claimed another when the leather dropped into his hands with him on 22 as de Silva tempted them into swinging.

He caught and bowled James Tolchard and was appealing when Ryan Chamberlain was stumped by wicket keeper Laurie Robson.

Robson caught Chris Scandle when he edged another de Silva spinner behind.

Vickers impressed with the bat as he hit his second half century of 2024, in a total of 59 not out, after Chamberlain had done some damage with the ball himself by taking 4-28 for Stocksfield.

“Tom played a critical knock to get us out of a hole on a tough pitch, he certainly gave us a decent total to bowl at,” continued Sutherland.

Vickers’ steady performance saw him face 87 balls as he knocked five boundaries and kept edging up the total. He now has an impressive career total of 8785 in over 25 years with the club.

“It was good to get a win after a couple of weeks without a result, but we’ll just try to keep performing well and winning games and hope that’s enough to challenge at the top end of the table,” he added.

Alnmouth are at home to Whickham on Saturday.