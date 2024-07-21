De Silva puts Stocksfield in a spin
The Sri-Lankan left-armer was in top form once again as Alnmouth & Lesbury claimed a 38-run victory over Stocksfield that kept them in contention at the top of the table in second spot.
De Silva was 5-25 as the Hipsburn side bowled their hosts all out for 115 after setting a target of 153/9 in their fifty overs.
Skipper Tom Vickers took a catch to see off top-scorer Jonny Tobin on 30 and Robin Tudor claimed another when the leather dropped into his hands with him on 22 as de Silva tempted them into swinging.
He caught and bowled James Tolchard and was appealing when Ryan Chamberlain was stumped by wicket keeper Laurie Robson.
Robson caught Chris Scandle when he edged another de Silva spinner behind.
Vickers impressed with the bat as he hit his second half century of 2024, in a total of 59 not out, after Chamberlain had done some damage with the ball himself by taking 4-28 for Stocksfield.
Vickers’ steady performance saw him face 87 balls as he knocked five boundaries and kept edging up the total. He now has an impressive career total of 8785 in over 25 years with the club.
Alnmouth are at home to Whickham on Saturday.
