De Silva decimates hosts in Alnmouth & Lesbury success

Washington were bowled over by Chalana De Silva as the Sri-Lankan left-arm spinner went on the attack.

His amazing figures of 6-12 off just five overs – including one maiden – helped Alnmouth & Lesbury to a bumper160-run win that moved them back up into second spot in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League First Division.

De Silva sent opener Kamran Mansoor walking back to the hut when Laurie Robson caught his edge behind on 18.

He sent Tom Sproates’ bails flying on 10, watched Dominic Hughes caught by Archie Elder on 5 and was successfully appealing Gabriel Hebron lbw for a duck.

Spin king 'Chali' took six wickets for just 12 runs

Mattew Richardson was caught by Peter Smith also without scoring and de Silva caught and bowled Fahram Mohammed for 1.

With Harry Sutherland also bowling 3-34, Alnmouth had the hosts all out for 74 in just 27.5 overs.

And with the summer finally apparently here and the sun beating down on wickets that have previously been subjected to rain that has slowed the turn and spin, you can expect to see more successes from the 30-year-old professional De Silva.

He made his first-class cricket debut for Chilaw Marians in the 2014/15 Premier Trophy and in the UK he has previously played at Barnoldswick in the Ribblesdale Senior League, Northern Premier League Kendal, and Woodbank across the Pennines in Lancashire, so he already knows all about wet pitches.

Since moving up to north Northumberland, the popular de Silva has taken 38 wickets and hit 292 runs and will be looking to add to his figures when Alnmouth & Lesbury host Blaydon this Saturday.

Skipper Edward Brunton had led the way for the side with 85 runs as Alnmouth went in to bat first against Washington and racked up a superb total of 234/6.

Wicket keeper Robson added a decent 36 before being stumped by Dominic Hughes while Peter Smith and Sutherland were 24 and 30 not out respectively at the end of the 50th over.

De Silva will have been disappointed with his own show with the bat, however, as he walked for 1 after facing just two balls.