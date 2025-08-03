Davidson king of the ring at Powburn

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 11:43 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 08:24 BST
Jack Pringle continued his fine form in the Cumberland & Westmorland wrestling events by winning both the u10 and u12 sections at Powburn Show.

The Rothbury wrestler beat Cassie Jones in the u10s final and tumbled Issac Young in the u12s.

Ed Younger won the u15 boys section by beating Zack Haliburton in the final and he was also successful in the u18 boys, beating the same opponent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The u16 girls was won by Lucy Coulston and the 13 stones class was won by Thomas Davidson with Rufus Edsell second and Matt Dixon third.

First, second and third place in the men's 15 stone boutsplaceholder image
First, second and third place in the men's 15 stone bouts

Davidson also won the 15 stones final, beating Richard Mason.

Lucy Coulston was the ladies All-Weights champion and Jack Hale won the men’s All-Weights.

Issac Young won the best juniors and Thomas Davidson best seniors for their performances in the ring.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice