Davidson king of the ring at Powburn
The Rothbury wrestler beat Cassie Jones in the u10s final and tumbled Issac Young in the u12s.
Ed Younger won the u15 boys section by beating Zack Haliburton in the final and he was also successful in the u18 boys, beating the same opponent.
The u16 girls was won by Lucy Coulston and the 13 stones class was won by Thomas Davidson with Rufus Edsell second and Matt Dixon third.
Davidson also won the 15 stones final, beating Richard Mason.
Lucy Coulston was the ladies All-Weights champion and Jack Hale won the men’s All-Weights.
Issac Young won the best juniors and Thomas Davidson best seniors for their performances in the ring.