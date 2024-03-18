Curious About Golf? Goswick’s Taster Event for Girls and Ladies Is a Great Place to Start

The wonderful game of golf has never been more popular. Perhaps you’ve thought about giving it a try but didn’t know where to start. Goswick Golf Links would like to help with that.
Goswick Golf Links, just south of Berwick-Upon-Tweed along the Northumberland Coast, would like to help with that.

The club's ladies section is hosting free taster sessions for girls aged 7 and up and women on Saturday 27th April. They will lead off with the girls from 11 am – 12:30 pm and then follow with the ladies from 2-4 pm.

Goswick member Helen Ringland introduces girls to golf.Goswick member Helen Ringland introduces girls to golf.
No experience? No equipment? No problem. Just come along and get into the swing of things with a bit of support and instruction on our spacious practice facility. All are welcome.

Have questions or would like to sign up? Please contact Golf Operations Manager Paul Terras by phone (01289.387256) or email ([email protected]) today.

Goswick looks forward to seeing you!

