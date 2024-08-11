Cup wins for Goswick and Linden Hall

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2024, 16:34 GMT
Goswick beat Magdalene Fields A 5-0 to lift the North Northumberland Golf League’s Glendale Trophy.

Goswick had a 5-0 walkover against Linden Hall in Round 1, were 5-0 winners at Dunstanburgh Castle in the quarter final and beat Rothbury 4-1 in the semi-finals.

Linden Hall, meanwhile, were 4-1 winners over Bamburgh Castle in the final of the W.T. Bathgate Trophy at Goswick.

Their route to the final was a 7-3 success against Burgham Park followed by a 3-2 victory at Dunstanburgh Castle in the quarters then a 3-2 win at Magdalene Fields in the semi.

