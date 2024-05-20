Cup winners Alnwick Town's promotion confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick Town are back in the Northern League.

The St. James’s Park side had double the reason to celebrate as they not only lifted the George Dobbins League Cup but had their promotion from the Northern Alliance confirmed by the FA.

Town will take on the likes of fellow Northumbrian sides Bedlington Terriers and Prudhoe Town in the Second Division next season after finishing as runners-up to Wallington.

Their Northern Alliance campaign ended on a high at Craik Park as they lifted the George Dobbins League Cup for the second successive season.

Alnwick Town are going up.

Lewis Fairbairn’s early strike proved the only goal and the winner to hand manager Richie Latimer’s side the medals.

“I am over the moon with how our season has finished,” said Latimer.

“Gaining promotion after a very competitive and tough league campaign and to finish it off with the last game of the season retaining the cup was very special in front of our supporters the 472, who never stopped singing all night.”

“When I came to Alnwick town FC the chairman Tommy McKie made it very clear where he wanted the club to go and I couldn't be happier to be able to deliver that after three seasons here,” he continued.

“This is a fantastic club with brilliant people who give up their time to put the club in the position to keep growing - it wouldn't be possible without their hard work and dedication.

“I am now looking forward to a couple of weeks off along with the players before starting to plan for our return to the Northern League.”

League chairman Glenn Youngman said: “We’re delighted to welcome the new teams to our league and I’m sure they’ll be given a warm welcome by our current clubs.

“Having 22 teams in each division will make for a busy, competitive season ahead of us. A date for the start of the new season will be announced in due course.”

There was also an emotional finale to the season for Town’s Ladies as Peter Hately’s time as manager ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat at Hartlepool United.