Cup success for Tweedmouth Ammies

Tweedmouth Amateurs avoided a late scare to advance in the Colin Campbell Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euan Cromarty won a penalty and picked himself up to fire it home to give Tweedmouth the lead against Langholm Legion.

He added a second before Luke Leah poked in to make it three and put the hosts in control.

The Legion hit back twice after the break to make things interesting, but Tweedmouth held out to go into round three.

The Ammies are into round three of the Colin Campbell Cup.

Berwick Town went out at Stow to a crushing 15-0 reverse and they’ll be hoping things can improve when they take on Jed Legion in the Border Amateur B Division on Saturday.

Town have had a tough time of it since making the switch over the border from the North Northumberland League and are currently second bottom of the table.

Jed Legion are only three points better off and the red and blacks will be targeting the fixture as a six-pointer.

Highfields United, who are sitting in third in the A Division, host Hawick Waverley in the first round of the South Cup this weekend.

Tweedmouth Amateurs are at Earlston Rhymers in the same competition.

East of Scotland League side Tweedmouth Rangers’ League game up at Harthill Royal was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Tweedmouth host the Royal this weekend in a Second Division fixture.

Rangers are comfortably sat in mid-table with 13 points from their opening 8 games with Royal rock-bottom without a win so far.