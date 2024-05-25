Cup success for Berwick Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Josh Fuller and Declan McCulloch were on target as Berwick Town lifted the North Northumberland League’s Laidler Lancaster Cup.

It is the first silverware that Town have picked up since their formation in 2021.

They beat Longhoughton Rangers 2-1 at Alnwick Greensfield 3G last Friday night to end the season on a high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both teams played some nice football in spells on the artificial surface in the first half with Berwick having the better chances but being unable to break the deadlock.

The Town squad celebrate with the trophy

Town dominated after the break and Fuller headed in the opener at the back post after around an hour.

McCulloch added number two after some smart build-up play ten minutes later.

Longhoughton pulled one back with ten minutes to go but Berwick defended well to prevent any thoughts of a grandstand finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to all our players, coaches, sponsors, supporters, opponents and of course the guys at the North Northumberland League for another enjoyable season,” said a club official.

“It’s been tough at times for us but we have to remember this is only our third season as a club and we have got better each time, so we are definitely making progress.”