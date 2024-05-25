Cup success for Berwick Town
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is the first silverware that Town have picked up since their formation in 2021.
They beat Longhoughton Rangers 2-1 at Alnwick Greensfield 3G last Friday night to end the season on a high.
Both teams played some nice football in spells on the artificial surface in the first half with Berwick having the better chances but being unable to break the deadlock.
Town dominated after the break and Fuller headed in the opener at the back post after around an hour.
McCulloch added number two after some smart build-up play ten minutes later.
Longhoughton pulled one back with ten minutes to go but Berwick defended well to prevent any thoughts of a grandstand finish.
“Thanks to all our players, coaches, sponsors, supporters, opponents and of course the guys at the North Northumberland League for another enjoyable season,” said a club official.
“It’s been tough at times for us but we have to remember this is only our third season as a club and we have got better each time, so we are definitely making progress.”
Town’s Larsson Lambert impressed throughout and was awarded man of the match.