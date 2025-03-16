Cup success for Alnwick RFC

By Jon Tait
Published 16th Mar 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 09:48 BST
Alnwick RFC’s third team celebrated lifting the Number Two Challenge Cup.

The strong blue and golds were 51-31 winners over Tynedale Centurions to take the silverware in an entertaining final at Corbridge.

Michael van Vuuren’s first team travel down to take on third-placed Heath in Regional One North East action on Saturday in the penultimate game of the season.

Alnwick have won just twice on their travels this term while they won eight of their eleven home games.

Alnwick secured the silverware with a 20-point victory

The fifth-placed side’s Alex Robson leads the try scoring charts with 19 while van Vuuren himself has run in 15.

James Blackett has scored 144 points so far this season and is currently at seventh on the leader board.

Alnwick ladies host bottom side Consett and District in the Women’s NC North (North) on Sunday.

