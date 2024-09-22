Cup defeats for Rothbury and Morpeth, but North Sunderland go through on penalties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rothbury crashed out of the Combination Cup on penalties.

The Reds were unlucky not to go through against Winlaton in the 90 minutes as Kyle Smith saw a late effort cannon back off the crossbar.

They also saw two goals chalked off for offside in what proved a frustrating afternoon at Armstrong Park.

“An even game throughout saw the away side have the better of the first half, but the home side came into the game stronger in the second period,” said Secretary Dan Herron.

Both the Rothbury and North Sunderland ties were decided on penalty kicks

“Ultimately, the game was decided by spot kicks, with Winlaton scoring all three of theirs and Rothbury only scoring one in return.”

Rothbury go to Hillheads to take on Whitley Bay Reserves in Northern Alliance Division One action this weekend.

North Sunderland were delighted as their Amateur Cup tie against Blyth Town Reserves also went to spot kicks – and they held their nerve to go through 5-4.

They match had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes with Robbie Swordy netting for the Fishermen.

Morpeth, however, crashed out of the competition 5-1 at Cramlington Town Independent.

They are at home to bottom side Blyth Rangers on Saturday where they’ll look to put things right while North Sunderland go to Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs.

Last season’s North Northumberland League treble winners Alnmouth United are firing on all cylinders again and they beat Rothbury Reserves 6-2 at Hotspur Park.

United led 4-0 at the break and although Rothbury’s Thomas Hammond pulled two back from set-pieces, they went on to add two more and seal the points.

Wooler’s Nathan Crombie grabbed the opener against North Sunderland Reserves and they added a second from the penalty spot.

Keeper Martyn Nesbit then saved a spot-kick at the other end to preserve his clean sheet.