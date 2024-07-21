Crusaders face Angel in Charity Cup Final

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2024, 16:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Berwick Charities Cup Final takes places at the Stanks this Saturday.

Craig Bell hit four and Thomas Grey three as Angel Alkies booked themselves a shot at the silverware with a convincing 9-3 win over Bevdink in the semis.

They face Crusaders, who were 6-3 winners over Evergreens in their semi-final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kyle Jeffrey, Drew Cummings, Sean Phillips, Johnny Simpson and John Crawford, with two, were on the scoresheet for them.

The Crammond Cup finalists are Berwick Rugby Club and Cheesy Waffles which is played this evening (Thursday 25th July) at the Stanks.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice