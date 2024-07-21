Crusaders face Angel in Charity Cup Final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Berwick Charities Cup Final takes places at the Stanks this Saturday.

Craig Bell hit four and Thomas Grey three as Angel Alkies booked themselves a shot at the silverware with a convincing 9-3 win over Bevdink in the semis.

They face Crusaders, who were 6-3 winners over Evergreens in their semi-final.

Kyle Jeffrey, Drew Cummings, Sean Phillips, Johnny Simpson and John Crawford, with two, were on the scoresheet for them.

The Crammond Cup finalists are Berwick Rugby Club and Cheesy Waffles which is played this evening (Thursday 25th July) at the Stanks.