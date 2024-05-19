Crooks and Clarke top half centuries in Alnwick victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Skipper James Crooks and Jaden Clarke both hit half centuries in Alnwick’s 56-run victory at Annfield Plain – while opener Bradley Spiers was run out just four short of 50 himself.

The 28 points moved Alnwick up to mid-table in Division One as they ran up 280/8 after electing to bat, then restricted the hosts to 224/6.

Max Harrison took three of those wickets for 54 while David Wright was 1/36, Jim Burston 1-44 and Gareth Bateman 1-55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it was with the bat that Alnwick really impressed as Crooks made 66 before being bowled by Gary Hunter and Clark 61 before the umpire raised a finger for lbw from a Declan Mackay delivery.

Alnwick won by 56 runs

Crooks swept five out to the boundary and Clarke six, and one for six, while Spiers hit three fours and two sixes.

He saw his opening partner Harrison stumped by Graham Carr on 10 and Harry Lobb then walked for just 4, caught by Mackay, as Alnwick were 31-2 before Crooks pulled on his helmet and pads and strode to the crease for a 46 partnership before Spiers went.

Crooks and Clarke added another 61 to the tally and Laurence Reeves then made a very respectable 30 before Nathan Laidler bowled him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Wright was 28 not out as he partnered with Bateman, who was dismissed on 13, and Jamie Armstrong, who was bowled by Dylan Murray for a duck.

Warkworth were beaten by seven wickets at Lintz in Division Two as they were all out for 185 with the hosts scoring the required 186 for three wickets with almost seven overs to spare.

Tristan Parnell hit 43, skipper Michael Phillips 33 and Jack Titterington 30 in the defeat.

Martin Clark took two wickets, Stephen Boyd catching Nathan Clennell and Clark himself taking Jaques Moss caught and bowled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Clennell was run out by Adam Hall while Gary Christie was 61 not out for Lintz.

Embleton, meanwhile, were beaten by 50 runs at Bedlington in Division Five (North).

The hosts made 211/4 after being put in to bat and then skittled Embleton all-out for 161 in 37,2 overs.