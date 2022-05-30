Youngster Alderson inspires Ashington 2nds to nine-wicket victory

Ashington CC.

Washington were bowled out for only 92 with Ashington replying with 94-1.

Skipper Josh Robinson won the toss and put the visitors into bat - but the Wansbeck side had to be patient before Cam Skinner made the breakthrough removing Niall Cutter for 14.

Alex Storey accounted for Samuel Wrightson but when Thomas Lander was caught by Bob Rutherford off Matty Potts for 37 with the total on 60, it sparked off a collapse for Washington who were shot out for 92 from 31 overs.

Potts ended with 4-22 from seven overs with two wickets each for Cameron Walker (2-14) and Sam Alderson (2-7).

Ashington cruised to victory in 14.1 overs. Openers Alderson and Adam Nichol put on 72 for the first wicket and when the latter was caught for 27, skipper Robinson joined Alderson (47 not out) at the wicket to see their side home.

Teenager Alderson later made history when he became the youngest ever Ashington cricketer to win the K Plastics Man of the match award.

The right hand batter scored an excellent unbeaten 47 to go alongside picking up two wickets in one over with his right arm leg spin which finished the Washington innings off on 92.

Afterwards, Ashington-born Alderson, who is only 14 year of age, said: “I was happy with my performance and to be named as the Man of the match just topped the day off. Things are going well and I’m enjoying it. I scored a few twenties at the start of the season and now I’m trying to build things up and hopefully get a few fifties. My target is to keep going and to stay in good form and get runs when I can - but most importantly to try and help my team win the game.”

Ashington seconds skipper Josh Robinson said: “Sam is still young so there is no pressure on him from our point of view. He still needs to be playing his junior cricket and also for the academy on a Sunday which will help him immensely. However, for a lad who only took up cricket a couple of years ago, he’s doing well.”