Young Bamburgh Castle bowler takes five wickets for just one run

A teenage bowler had a match to remember as Bamburgh Castle ran out convincing winners against Ponteland.
By Janet Bew
Published 31st May 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Finlay Allan, 14, took five wickets for one run for Bamburgh Castle against Ponteland. Picture: Bamburgh Castle CCFinlay Allan, 14, took five wickets for one run for Bamburgh Castle against Ponteland. Picture: Bamburgh Castle CC
Bamburgh Castle Friendly XI turned out to be not quite so friendly to their opponents, Ponteland Sunday XI, beating them by a huge 227 runs on Bank Holiday Monday in a match sponsored by R Carter and Son, and one young player in particular had a game he’ll never forget.

The sun was out again and Bamburgh made good use of the warm weather, electing to bat first and putting on a mammoth score of 257 from their 35 overs for the loss of only two wickets.

Finn Baker Cresswell, Tony Jackson and Laurence Reeves did the bulk of the damage for the Seasiders, all retiring not out on 50.

Bamburgh’s dominance continued in the second innings as the Ponteland batters never looked settled at the crease thanks to some brilliant pace bowling from the returning Harry Parkinson, who ended with figures of 1-8.

However, it was 14-year-old Finlay Allan who will take all the plaudits as he bowled the spell of a lifetime, taking five wickets for just one run, including a hat-trick from 3.5 overs.

Ponteland struggled to score runs from the off and were bowled out for just 30 runs in 16.5 overs, with Jack Denham the only batter to reach double figures, scoring 10 runs from 19 balls.

The victory sees Bamburgh’s fine start to the season continue, making it an incredible 42 wins in a row for the team.

