Wooler's Blackburn hits record breaking cricket club score

Wooler’s Laurie Blackburn, whose knock of 120 not out was the highest league score achieved by a player for the Glendale side.

His unbeaten 120 in the Glendale side’s home win over Blyth 2nds in Division 6 North was the highest score ever achieved by a Wooler bar in the league since its formation in 2006. He helped his side to 217-4 against Blyth 2nds, who were 147-8, the home side recording a 70-run victory.

Elsewhere, in Division 1, Tillside 1sts are still searching for their first win of the season, going down to a fifth straight defeat at the hands of Swalwell 1sts. The home side batted first and made 232-9, with Tillside all out for 145, losing by 87 runs.

Morpeth 1sts recorded a 161 runs away victory over Annfield Plain 1sts. Morpeth were 296-3 with Paul Johnston on 86 and Matthew Senior on 81 not out. Annfield made 135 with William Archbold taking 5-20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ponteland 1sts hit 216-6 and won by 14 runs away to Stocksfield 1sts who were 202 all out.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts are looking for their first win of the season after going down by 98 runs at home to leaders Newcastle City 1sts, who were 243-9. Alnmouth hit 145 all out.

In Division 2, Max Harrison hit 119 for Alnwick 1sts as they recorded a 109 runs win over Berwick 1sts. Alnwick posted 263-2 with Berwick all out for 154.

Ashington Rugby 1sts (168-5) won by five wickets at home to Blagdon Park 1sts, who had made 167-5.

Bedlington 1sts (236-5, Major Ansari 79) won by 120 runs away to Bates Cottages 1sts, who were 116 all out, with Josh Watson taking four wickets.

Seaton Burn 1sts (124 all out) lost by eight runs at home to Ryton 1sts (132).

In Division 3, Warkworth 1sts top the table following their 60 runs home win over Tynedale 2nds. Warkworth hit 318-8 with S Gibson on 110. Tynedale replied with 258, C Sullivan taking five wickets.

Blyth 1sts (100-4) won by six wickets against Stocksfield 2nds, who were 96 all out, David Ebdale taking 5-15.

Cramlington 1sts (56t) lost by nine wickets at home to Lintz 1sts (59-1).

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds (73) went down to an eight wicket defeat at Corbridge 1sts, who were 74-2.

In Division 4, Morpeth 2nds are second in the table after their 28 runs home win over Bomarsund 1sts. Morpeth were 187 all out with Bomarsund 159 in reply.

Stobswood 1sts (184-7, Dale Townsley 75 not out) won by three wickets away to Ponteland 2nds, who were 183 all out, with John Gardner on 85 not out.

In Division 5 North, Ashington Rugby 2nds (77-4) top the table with six wins out of six following their six wicket away win over Cramlington 2nds (76 all out).

Bedlington 2nds (186-7), beat Ulgham 1sts by 46 runs after the visitors were dismissed for 140.

Berwick 2nds (100 all out) lost by 48 runs at home to Bates Cottages 2nds, who were 148-9.

Blagdon 2nds (115-3) beat Seaton Burn 2nds (112 all out) by seven wickets.

Tillside 2nds (69) beat Rock (59) by ten runs. Three bowlers, George Farr, Joe Ferry and Harry Parkinson each claimed four wickets.