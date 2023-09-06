News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Win sees Ashington Rugby Cricket Club make history

A big win on Saturday coupled with results elsewhere saw Ashington Rugby Cricket Club firsts promoted to the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League League 1 for the first time in the club’s history.
By Janet Bew
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:55 BST
Ashington Rugby Cricket Club firsts have won promotion to Division 1. Picture: Ashington Rugby Cricket ClubAshington Rugby Cricket Club firsts have won promotion to Division 1. Picture: Ashington Rugby Cricket Club
Ashington Rugby Cricket Club firsts have won promotion to Division 1. Picture: Ashington Rugby Cricket Club

A huge knock of 151 by Adam Peacock in Ashington’s innings of 313-6 against Seaton Burn saw them win by 153 runs.

Peacock is only the second player to have amassed more than 150 runs in an innings for the club, with Wian Van Zyl scoring 180 against Bedlington last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sylvester Moore also had a good day with the bat, finishing 80 not out off 60 balls.

Most Popular

Dean Greaves ended with figures of 5-43, Scott Maddison, 3-14.

The win, and maximum points, along with defeats for both Warkworth and Lintz saw the team win promotion with two games to spare.

Also promoted from Division 2 are Alnwick, who beat Warkworth to finish top of the league.

Related topics:NorthumberlandAshington