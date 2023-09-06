Win sees Ashington Rugby Cricket Club make history
A huge knock of 151 by Adam Peacock in Ashington’s innings of 313-6 against Seaton Burn saw them win by 153 runs.
Peacock is only the second player to have amassed more than 150 runs in an innings for the club, with Wian Van Zyl scoring 180 against Bedlington last year.
Sylvester Moore also had a good day with the bat, finishing 80 not out off 60 balls.
Dean Greaves ended with figures of 5-43, Scott Maddison, 3-14.
The win, and maximum points, along with defeats for both Warkworth and Lintz saw the team win promotion with two games to spare.
Also promoted from Division 2 are Alnwick, who beat Warkworth to finish top of the league.