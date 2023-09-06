Ashington Rugby Cricket Club firsts have won promotion to Division 1. Picture: Ashington Rugby Cricket Club

A huge knock of 151 by Adam Peacock in Ashington’s innings of 313-6 against Seaton Burn saw them win by 153 runs.

Peacock is only the second player to have amassed more than 150 runs in an innings for the club, with Wian Van Zyl scoring 180 against Bedlington last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sylvester Moore also had a good day with the bat, finishing 80 not out off 60 balls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Greaves ended with figures of 5-43, Scott Maddison, 3-14.

The win, and maximum points, along with defeats for both Warkworth and Lintz saw the team win promotion with two games to spare.