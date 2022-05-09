Week 4 results from Northumberland Cricket League

Action from the game between Ashington Rugby 2nds and Warenford on Saturday (Ashington bowling).

In Division 1, Morpeth 1sts (87 all out) lost by seven wickets away to Tynedale 1sts (93-3) in a low scoring game.

Ponteland 1sts (182-8, Ben O’Brien 57), lost by three wickets away to Swalwell 1sts, who were 185-7.

Tillside 1sts (155-8) lost by 30 runs at home to Percy Main 1sts, who had posted 185-9.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts (169-7, Cody Brogden 67), won by 47 runs at home to Bedlington got. 1sts who had been all out for 122.

Seaton Burn 1sts (88) won by one wicket at home to Blue Flames 1sts (87 all out), whilst Ashington Rugby 1sts (92 all out) were no match for visitors Cowgate 1sts, who had put on 196-8.

Berwick 1sts (150) lost by 64 runs on their visit to Whickham 1sts, who had been 214 all out.

In Division 3, Tristan Farnell hit 160 as Warkworth 1sts posted 261. Visitors Blyth were all out for 170 and went down to a 91 run defeat.

Cramlington 1sts (221-9, Zayn Ahmed 74) lost by seven runs chasing Newcastle City 2nds’ total of 228.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds (72) lost be two wickets away to Gems 1sts, who had made 76-8.

In Division 4, Adam Lawn hit 141 for Morpeth 2nds on their way to 266-8, which was too much for visitors Stobswood 1sts, who were all out for 91.

Kirkley 1sts (201-5, Richard Shotton 69), won by five wickets at home to Swalwell 2nds, who were all out for 199 and Bomarsund 1sts (134) lost by 67 runs away to Clara Vale (201).

Ponteland 2nds (126) went down by 32 runs at home to Gens 2nds, who were 158 all out.

In Division 5 North, ten-man Ashington Rugby 2nds (177-4) won by five wickets at Warenford after the home side posted 176-3), whilst Bedlington 2nds (177-7) won by 12 runs against Seaton Burn 2nds who were 165-8.

Adam Tait top scored with 77 as Ulgham 2nds (219-6) won by 33 runs at Berwick 2nds (196-4, Niall Jones 82).

Tillside 2nds (139-4) won by six wickets away to Cramlington 2nds (135-6).

In Division 6 North, Alnwick 2nds (140-3) beat Blyth 2nds (136 all out) by seven wickets, whilst Howick (190-6, Will Tooke 83), won by 95 runs away to Bomarsund 2nds, the home side being bowled out for 95.