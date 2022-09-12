Morpeth Cricket Club 1sts, who finished as the leading Northumberland side in the NTCL, pictured on winning the Wilson Cup earlier in the season.

However, because of the wet weather over Thursday and Friday, the majority of matches were cancelled in any event, and only a few games went ahead.

In Division 1, where Tynedale 1sts were declared champions, with Newcastle City 1sts the runners-up, Tillside 1sts finished bottom and are likely to be relegated back into Division 2 next season.

Only game to beat the weather was at Alnmouth & Lesbury where the 1sts went down to a six wicket defeat at the hands of the visitors, champions Tynedale, who posted 109-4 in reply to Alnmouth’s 107.

In Division 2, Whickham 1sts and Backworth 1sts took the top two positions, with Bedlington 1sts at the bottom.

In Division 3, Lintz had already won the championship with Warkworth 1sts the runners-up. The top two had been due to meet on Saturday but the game was cancelled.

In Division 4, Whickham 2nds were the champions with Morpeth 2nds the runners-up. Bottom of the table were Backworth 2nds. Morpeth 2nds started their game away to Percy Main 2nds, and they put on 121-2 before play was abandoned after 25 overs.

In Division 5 North, Ashington Rugby 2nds had already clinched the title, with Rock the runners-up.

Only local game to beat the elements was at Berwick, where the 2nds lost by 15 runs at home to Seaton Burn 2nds. The visitors put on 131-7 with Berwick all out for 116.

In Division 6 North, there is still one week to play and the championship is going right to the wire, with only two points separating Warkworth 2nds (473) and Alnwick 2nds (471).

There are sure to be a few anxious telephone calls this Saturday in the final fixtures when Alnwick take on Blyth 2nds at home and Warkworth travel to Stobswood 2nds.

Over the course of the season, leading batsman was Michael Phillips of Warkworth 1sts in Division 3, who hit 992 runs. Ben O’Brien of Ponteland 1sts in Division 1, also hit over 900 runs (909) and also hit the highest individual score of 194 in a single match.