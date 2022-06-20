In Division 1, Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts lost by 12 runs at home to Stocksfield 1sts. Stocksfield were 268-6 with Adrian Morrison on 86, Alnmouth replying with 257, Robert Burnett top scoring on 67.

Morpeth 1sts (197-8 with Michael Craig’s on 56) lost by three wickets at home to Newcastle City 1sts, who were 198-7.

Ponteland 1sts hit 273-7 with Ben O’Brien on 134 not out, but they lost by three wickets away to Cowgate 1sts, who were 275-7 in reply with Aaron McCabe on 128 not out.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts (83 all out) lost by 56 runs at home to Whickham 1sts, who were 139 all out with David Wright taking 3-19.

Blagdon 1sts (169 all out) had a 23 runs away win over Bedlington 1sts, who 146 all out in reply, with three wickets each for Sam Eyres and Cameron Hedgely.

In Division 3, leaders Warkworth 1sts won by three wickets at home to GEM’s 1sts, who were 148 all out, Warkworth posting 149-7 in reply with M Phillips on 52.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds (210 with Ben Oliver on 92), lost by 28 runs away to Stocksfield 2nds, who had posted 238.

In Division 4, Morpeth 2nds (138) lost by 78 runs away to Whitley Bay 1sts, who had posted 216-8 in their innings.

Kirkley 1sts (116) lost by 145 runs away to Percy Main 2nds, who saw Alex Young hit 131 on their way to 261-5.

In Division 5 North, Warenford (121-4) beat Berwick 2nds by six wickets at the Pier Field after bowling the home side out for 120.

Tillside 2nds (90) lost by ten runs to visitors Ulgham 1sts, who were 100 all out, whilst Rock were 165-7 and they won by 14 runs at home to Embleton, who were all out for 151.

In Division 6 North, leaders Alnwick 2nds (198 with Matt Straker on 79) lost by 86 runs away to Howick (284-1), who saw two bats hit centuries - Lee Mark with 160 and Henry Bateson on 102 not out.