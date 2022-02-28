Tillside 1sts, who have been promoted and will play in Division 1 of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League in 2022.

Some clubs have already started their pre-season nets in preparation for the new campaign.

The organisers have formulated the new set-up and there will again be eight Divisions (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 North, 5 South, 6 North and 6 South) with 5 and 6 South featuring mainly sides from the Tyneside area, with the exception of Kirkley 2nds.

Of the local sides, Tillside 1sts have been promoted to Division 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berwick 1sts and Ashington 1sts have been promoted to Division 2 with Warkworth 1sts relegated down to Division 3.

Morpeth 2nds move up to Division 4 with Berwick 2nds stepping up to Division 5, whilst Alnwick 2nds have been relegated to Division 6 North.

Fixtures for the opening day for the divisions including local teams are:

Division 1 - Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts v Swalwell 1sts; Annfield Plain 1sts v Tynedale 1sts; Consett 1sts v Stocksfield 1sts; Leadgate 1sts v Tillside 1sts; Morpeth 1sts v Ponteland 1sts; Newcastle City 1sts v Percy Main 1sts.

Division 2 - Alnwick 1sts v Seaton Burn 1sts; Backworth 1sts v Ashington RC 1sts; Bates Cottages 1sts v Whickham 1sts; Bedlington 1sts v Ryton 1sts; Berwick 1sts v Blagdon Park 1sts; Cowgate 1sts v Blue Flames 1sts.

Division 3 - Allendale 1sts v Newcastle City 2nds; Benwell & Walbottle 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds; Blyth 1sts v Lintz 1sts; Stocksfield 2nds v GEMs 1sts; Tynedale 2nds v Cramlington 1sts; Warkworth 1sts v Corbridge 1sts.

Division 4 - GEMs 2nds v Kirkley 1sts; Percy Main 2nds v Whitley Bay 1sts; Ponteland 2nds v Morpeth 2nds; Stobswood 1sts v Backworth 2nds; Swalwell 2nds v Bomarsund 1sts; Whickham 2nds v Clara Vale 1sts.

Division 5 North - Ashington RC 2nds v Ulgham 1sts; Blagdon Park 2nds v Berwick 2nds; Cramlington 2nds v Warenford; Rock v Bates Cottages 2nds; Seaton Burn 2nds v Embleton; Tillside 2nds v Bedlington 2nds.

Division 6 North - Howick v Warkworth 2nds; Bomarsund 2nds v Stobswood 2nds; Ulgham 2nds v Alnwick 2nds; Wooler v Blyth 2nds.