Newbiggin celebrate their third successive win in the Stephen Carey Trophy at Seahouses.

Newbiggin FC came out on top for the third successive year as worthy winners after beating their opponents Alnmouth 10-0 in the final on Saturday.

Alnmouth never gave up against a Newbiggin team which plays three leagues above them.

Also on Saturday, hosts North Sunderland came back from 2-0 down to grab the third place play off shield, winning 3-2 against Alnwick Town over 35's.

Earlier in the week, in the two semi-final matches, Newbiggin edged out North Sunderland 2-1 in a keenly contested game, whilst Alnmouth beat Alnwick Town O35s.

All the players involved in the competition were a credit to their clubs and played in the good spirit of the event, which helped raise the grand total of £763, which will go to help local injured players in the coming season.

Special thanks also go out to a long list of people who have helped make this event such a success:

North Sunderland FC for hosting the Memorial Cup and groundsman Dave Moor who also sponsored the final match ball; officials Mick Hornsby, Ross Young, Stu Watts and John Patterson who all donated their expenses to the charity; match sponsors Alan Macfarlane Electrician, Tom Wilson Rothco Wills & Estate Planning; food sponsors King Kebab, Trotters Family Bakers, Lewis's Fish Restaurant; kitchen helpers Kristin Thompson, Pete Thompson and Kathryn Thompson; and Michael Fawcus for taking the photos.

*Alnwick Town Ladies continued their pre-season build-up with a number of games over the past week.

The first team recorded a 3-1 home win over Blyth Town with goals from Stewart, Johnston and Sprot, whilst the development team beat Hartlepool United U18s 5-2 with a hat-trick from Russell, a goal from Conagher and an own goal.

On Sunday the first team had a tough game against Middlesbrough.