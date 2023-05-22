Sean McCafferty said his team need to concentrate for longer after they fell to a six wicket loss against Burnopfield. Picture: Stuart Davison

The Mighty Acorns were going along well and had reached 100-2 when things turned awry and they capitulated to end up all out for 139.

Burnopfield’s Liam Trevaskis then smashed an unbeaten 78 as the home side won comfortably.

McCafferty said afterwards: “Things started off fairly positive.

“Batting-wise, for the first 25 overs we were very good at 105-3 and, looking at the pitch, I thought 200 would have been a good score.

“However, we had a little spell of losing wickets quickly with a lot of poor shots and although you are always hoping that your bowlers are going to come up trumps, I didn’t think we had enough runs on the board to give our bowlers something to bowl at.

“The pitch was a little bit wet to start with but it flattened out in the second half and Liam Trevaskis batted well.”

He continued: “Bowling-wise I can’t fault the lads’ effort.

“I thought everybody was really good, but unfortunately things didn’t go for us.

“It’s about fine margins and we need to start learning quickly from little bad periods of play.

“If we are struggling, we can’t lose four and five wickets – you maybe lose one or two, but today we lost them in big clumps, however, it’s part of a learning curve.

“We are playing against better players and generally teams now don’t have weak links.

“We need to be more switched on and concentrate for longer.

“Naturally we’re disappointed and it was a bad day at the office, but I’m still going to cling on to the positives.

“It’s important not to get too high when you win and not get too low when you lose.”

He went on: “On Saturday (May 27) when we are away to Hetton Lyons, we have a new challenge as we switch to the win, lose, draw format which I quite enjoy because it tests you.

“From the start of the season, we have been trying to smash an orange ball in the 50 overs per side game then next week it’ll be a completely different challenge facing the red ball.