Warkworth start season on front foot with seven wicket win over Seaton Burn

Warkworth beat Seaton Burn at the weekend.

Phillips saw his opening partner Chris Smith taken lbw by Christopher Weldon for a duck with just 12 runs on the scoreboard and Matthew Hall then similarly walked for a duck with just 22 notched.

Tristan Parnell racked up 64 including six fours and three sixes as they steadied the ship with a partnership taking the score to 131 before he was caught by Rahul Rana from T. Choudrey’s bowling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Boyd was 18 not out as Warkworth’s total of 175 for three from 33.3 overs gave them the 30 points, Seaton Burn being all out for 171 from 47.3 overs.

Tristan Parnell took four wickets for just 30 runs from his 9.3 overs for Warkworth. He sent the bails flying as he clean bowled Rahal Rana for 20, caught and bowled James Blacklock for a duck, and also hit the stumps of Karthik Alva and C. Tynan, sending them back to the pavilion with no runs.

Luke McCurley took the important wicket of opener Choudrey when he was caught by Hall on 33 to break an opening partnership of 70 with Christopher Weldon, who also fell to McCurley when he was caught by Martin Clark on 57.

Clark also took three wickets with his bowling, Phillips catching Usman Maroof for 15, Stephen Dargue catching Cliff Lyall for 22 and J. Rook walking lbw for a duck.

The 30 points put Warkworth into fourth spot in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to start the season on the front foot, but even more so with the enthusiasm and application of the whole team,” said captain Phillips.

“A specific mention to Luke McCurley, who was outstanding on his first team debut and I’ve no doubt will have a very successful first team career.”

Warkworth visit Matfen this weekend.

Up the coast, Bamburgh’s match against Gateshead Fell at the Castle Green was cancelled due to the weather.