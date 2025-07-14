Warkworth pile on the runs to beat Seaton Burn

Warkworth piled on the runs against Seaton Burn.

Warkworth had a big 137-run success at Seaton Burn in Division Two of the NTCL.

Tristan Parnell’s bumper 113 not out was a big factor in the side running up 205/5, with Stephen Boyd also making a solid 65 before he was caught.

Adam Hall led the bowling with 4-41 and Martin Clark was 3-8 as they had the hosts all out for just 68 in the 33rd over.

Rock lost by five wickets at Morpeth seconds in Division Four despite Joe Ferry’s impressive 82 which included 11 fours and two sixes as they secured a total of 182 all out.

Morpeth responded with 186/5 with a couple of overs to spare with Archie Glass’s 56 and a 46 not out from Jack Concannon.

Stobswood Welfare suffered a two-wicket defeat at Newcastle Super Kings.

David Colam’s 32 was the highest batting total with Daniel Watson and Jack Watson both adding 27 to the Welfare total of 168 all out.

Karl Dullaghan bowled 3-14 with Michael Beverley 2-29 and Jack Watson 2-67, with the Super Kings putting on 171/8 to take the points.

Warenford were beaten by just seven runs by Wooler in an exciting close encounter in Division Five (North).

Laurie Blackburn knocked a 72 and Ali Graham 53 as the visitors shot 192/4 then Warenford came up just short with 185/6 led by Michael Thompson’s 109 comprised of eight fours and six sixes before being caught out.

Embleton beat Tillside seconds in a really low-scoring affair.

Tillside were all out for 54 by the 31st over, with Graham Stephenson taking 4-14, Molly Roberts 2-7 and Hedley Grey 2-10.

Embleton got to 55/6 in the 17th helped by Derek Atwell’s 28 before he walked lbw.