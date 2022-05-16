Warkworth, Ashington and Alnwick teams top tables in cricket league

Action from Berwick 1sts v Ashington Rugby 1sts in Division 5 North (Ashington batting).

In Division 1, Morpeth 1sts won by six wickets at home to Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts. Alnmouth were 165 all out with Morpeth 168-4 in reply with Matthew Senior on 95 not out.

Ponteland 1sts won by four wickets at home to Tillside 1sts in a high scoring match. Tillside were 248-7 with Jake Burkett 61 and Joe Bickerton 60, but Pont replied with 249-6 (Ben O’Brien 73).

In Divisiin 2, Berwick 1sts reeled off 79-2 to win by eight wickets at home to Ashington Rugby 1sts (77).

Alnwick 1sts (142 all out) lost by 67 runs away to Cowgate 1sts, who had posted 209-9 in their innings whilst Bedlington 1sts (82) were no match for Backworth 1sts, who had put on 229-9.

Blagdon 1sts (109) went down by 51 runs at home to Whickham (160) and Seaton Burn 1sts (114) lost by 49 runs away to Bates Cottages 1sts.

In Division 3, Warkworth 1sts top the table after their 168 runs away win over Stocksfield 2nds. Michael Phillips hit 129 as Warkworth made 278-7, with the home side all out for 110, Phillips taking 4-21.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds hit 284-5 with Rich Neil on 142 not out. Visitors Lintz made 234 in reply with Brian Brooks taking 4-43.

Blyth 1sts (148) won by won by 58 runs at home to Newcastle City 2nds (90), and Cramlington 1sts (146-7) beat GEM’s (143) by three wickets away from home.

In Division 4, Ponteland 2nds (190 all,out) won by 48 runs away to Whickham 2nds (142).

Morpeth 2nds (187-9) won by one wicket away to Swalwell 2nds (183 all out) whilst Stobswood 1sts (146) lost by 50 runs at home to Percy Main 2nds, who were 196-4.

Bomarsund 1sts (137-2) won by eight wickets at home to Kirkley 1sts, who were 136 all out.

In Division 5 North, Ashington Rugby 2nds top the table after a seven wicket home win over Blagdon 2nds. Ashington were 158-3 after Blagdon posted 156-6 in their innings.

Rock (148-5) won by five wickets away to Cramlington 2nds, who were 147 all out, and Bedlington 2nds (58-1), won by nine wickets after Embleton crashed to 57 all out, with Chris Dunn taking 4-27.

Tillside 2nds (150-9) beat local rivals Berwick 2nds (63 all out) by 87 runs, with Craig Robertson claiming an impressive 7-27, whilst Warenford slipped to a 24-run defeat at Seaton Burn 2nds. Waren were 173-9 with opener Brian Thompson top scoring on 77, after Seaton Burn had posted 197-6.

Ulgham 1sts (108-8) lost by seven wickets at home to Bates Cottages 2nds, who were 109-3.

In Division 6 North, Alnwick 2nds top the table after an 11-run win at home to Howick. Harry Lobb hit 62 as Alnwick opened with 231-8, whilst Howick were 220 in reply, with half centuries for Oliver Tulip and Lee Mark.