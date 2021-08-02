Warenford the only local winners in weekend cricket

Cricket.

Tynedale had posted 258-6 in their 45 overs with Thomas Can’t hitting a century (116). Alnmouth were 145-2 after 25 overs with Archie Elder on 47 not out when the rain started to fall and play was halted.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts went down to a four wicket away defeat against leaders Tillside 1sts. Alnwick were 129-8 with Jamie Guy on 54, Calum Bickerton taking 3-24. Tillside were 130-6 in reply with Sean Wales 54 not out and Law Atkinson on 48.

Warkworth 1sts remain bottom after a two wicket home defeat against Ponteland 1sts. Warkworth were 144-8 with Kamran Mansoor on 51, but Pont chased it down at 145-8 with Neil Stanley top scoring on 48.

In Division 3, Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds lost by five wickets at home to leaders Ashington Rugby 1sts. Alnmouth were 159 all out with Evan Moir on 47, but Ashington were 161-5 in reply with David Dent on 40.

In Division 5 North, Warenford ended Rock’s recent unbeaten run with a 96 run away win. Michael Thompson hit a century (109) as Waren put on 227-2 in their innings. The home side were then all out for 131 with George Cockayne on 37, Thompson taking 4-20.

Alnwick 2nds lost by 26 runs at home to Tillside 2nds. The Etal side batted first and were 131 all out with Matthew Dawson top scoring on 33, Alan Straker and Jamie Armstrong both taking three wickets for the home side. In reply, Alnwick were all out for95 with Straker on 40. Mark Dawson did most of the damage with the ball taking a fine 6-18.

Howick’s game against leaders Morpeth 2nd was cancelled.

In Division 6 North, Embleton conceded their away game against Blyth 2nds.

Warkworth 2nds saw their away game against Stobswood 2nds abandoned. The home side had made 158-6 and Warkworth were 94-2 when the rain started to fall.