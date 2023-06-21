Tynemouth firsts lost in the cup and the league. Picture: Jake Oakley

The home side batted first, posting 157-6, with Andrew Jones (2-28) and Phil Morse (2-37) effective for Tynemouth.

In reply, Robbie Bowman clubbed an awesome 75, including seven boundaries and two maximums, but his departure saw the visitors lose impetus and the innings closed on 142-5.

On Saturday, Tynemouth made only 73 all out, as they lost at home to Hetton Lyons by six wickets.

New home skipper Martin Pollard won the toss and elected to bat first.

Tynemouth’s overseas professional, Tshepo Ntuli, was unfit to play due to a cut hand and he was replaced by Jacques Snyman, another first-class player, following the agreement of the NEPL.

Tynemouth got off to the worst possible start with Ben Debnam bowled, Snyman run out and Ed Foreman caught behind, leaving the team in big trouble at 7-3.

Mathew Brown and Stu Poynter did their best to calm the storm with a decent partnership of 49 before Brown played on to Aaron Feroz.

Poynter followed soon after and the rest of the innings was quickly wrapped up as the Tynemouth batters failed to resist the attack from the Lyons.

Pollard chose to open the bowling with Snyman, and he bowled well, combining good turn and bounce with accuracy to take three wickets.

However, opener Stu Walker was not for shifting – his 39 not out the cornerstone of the successful chase from the Lyons pack.

Credit must be given to the Tynemouth bowling and fielding, though this result puts them back in a relegation position and they will need to bat better if they are to move up the table.

Meanwhile, Tynemouth 2s made the reverse journey and came away with a crushing 92-run victory.

Batting first, the watching crowd were treated to a sparkling innings by Dan Thorburn (41), Chris Fairley (89) and Tynemouth’s own version of Baz Ball from Barry Stewart, who hit 91 from 90 deliveries.

Declaring on 256-5 from 50 overs, Tynemouth dismissed Hetton Lyons for 164 after 39 overs.

Owen Gourley (5-44) and Dan Watt (3-22) both bowled superbly to wrap up the win.

On Thursday, Tynemouth Saturday 3s lost their home quarter-final in the Dr Tom Barlow Memorial Cup to Cowgate 2s.

Tynemouth batted first and, after a solid opening stand between Richy Hay (13) and Hamish Swaddle-Scott (12), the innings fell away, apart from Rohan George (14), until Alosh Jose (17 not out) and Lewis Hurst (17 not out) took the home side to 98-7 from 20 overs.

Cowgate scored 100-2 from 14 overs.

Thankfully, Saturday’s return to league action in the NTCL Division 5 (South) saw an upturn in fortunes, with a six-wicket victory away to Benwell and Walbottle 2s.

Having won the toss and inserted the home side, skipper Hay backed up his judgement with a sound spell of bowling, seeing him claim 3-28.

At the other end, Neil Bennett (4-28) was more than slightly instrumental in restricting Benwell and Walbottle to 158-9.

Tynemouth were sharp in the field, especially young Lewis Gault who effected a brilliant run-out.