Tynemouth firsts have been struggling for form this season. Picture: Tynemouth Cricket Club

A much changed team lost to South Northumberland by 10 runs in the Tyneside Charity Bowl, round 2.

Batting first, the home team posted 141-5, with all the wickets claimed by spinners Patrick Hallam, Dan McGee, Shamsur Oraikhil and Sam Robson.

Tynemouth’s response fell just short, closing on 131-7, aided by decent efforts by Matthew Kimmitt (26), Ed Foreman (25) and McGee (24).

Friday night (June 2) saw a disappointing loss away to Philadelphia by six wickets in the NEPL T20 group stages.

After skipper Matt Brown (22) and Kimmitt (20) saw Tynemouth off to a flying start, the Croons capitulated to 106 all out, with only Tshepo Ntuli (20), offering any real resistance.

Philadelphia reached their target after only 16 overs, for the loss of four wickets.

On Saturday, the first XI played away to Ashington in an NEPL league game, report by Vince Howe:

Tynemouth’s first team travelled to face NEPL top division newcomers Ashington, but once again came away with just a handful of bonus points, following another loss.

In the absence of several regulars, Tynemouth were captained by Stu Poynter.

Poynter won the toss and elected to bat first.

Dan Thorburn opened with Ben Debnam and the two started steadily before Thorburn was bowled by Mitchell Killeen.

Almost immediately a second wicket fell when Ed Foreman chipped one to short mid-wicket.

Kimmitt was then brilliantly caught, to leave Tynemouth in big trouble at 25-3.

Things were about to get worse.

Ian Sharkey replaced Matty Collins, and his medium-paced swingers did for Debnam, Robbie Bowman, Ntuli, McGee and then Poynter in a remarkable spell of 10 overs, five wickets for 23 runs, leaving the visitors reeling at 73-9 when Shams Oraikhil, on debut, came out last man to join number nine Andrew Jones.

A terrific fighting partnership of 70 was ended when Matty Collins had Shams lbw for 24 leaving his partner not out on 49.

A total of 143 was still modest but it gave the visitors some hope of victory.

Poynter decided to go with his proven performers first, opening with Jones and Ntuli, and when the South African bowled Jack McCarthy for a duck it looked a good move.

Jones then bowled Jack Jessop for 26.

Owen Gourley replaced Ntuli and had Killeen caught at slip by Poynter.

Jones returned to have Ben Harmison caught behind by 15-year-old Bowman, who was neat and tidy behind the stumps, and when McGee trapped Ashington pro Jeremiah Louis, the Ashington innings was rocking at 72-5.

But a sixth wicket partnership of 42 between Ben O’Brien, who ended on 61 not out, and James Harmison, who made 18, settled home nerves.

In the reverse fixture at Preston Avenue, Tynemouth 2s dismissed Ashington 2s for 140.

The Koen brothers, Chad and Josh, claiming a brace apiece.

Dan Watt (2-18) and Neil Bennett (2-30) also put in good spells, and it was nice to see Dom Askins, promoted from the 3s after recent excellent bowling performances, claim a victim as well.

In reply, Tynemouth achieved the runs required for the loss of three wickets.

