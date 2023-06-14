Tynemouth firsts have moved out of the relegation zone. Picture: Tynemouth CC

Matty Brown, after a more than two years at the helm, has decided to step down as captain in order to concentrate on his batting.

Martin Pollard has agreed to assume the role.

Thanks go to Matt for the job he has done.

Pollard’s first game in charge was a NEPL T20 group game for the visit of Burnmoor, won by the home side off the penultimate ball.

The visitors batted first, posting 149-7, with Tsepo Ntuli (3-21) and Pollard (1-19) both returning excellent spells.

Tynemouth reached the total required for the loss of six wickets off 19.5 overs, with the runs mainly coming from Matt Kimmitt (37), Stu Poynter (33) and Robbie Bowman (24).

Tynemouth finished third in their group on net run rate and are out of the competition.

On Saturday, Tynemouth (179-3) beat Burnopfield (178 all out) by seven wickets.

Pollard won the toss and asked Burnopfield to bat first.

The two Andrews – alias Smith and Jones – opened the bowling for the home side, and both got wickets.

Only Cole Pearce offered any real resistance, but then he went just before lunch with the score 98-5.

Wickets continued to fall after lunch and when Finlay McGurk was stumped off Andrew Smith the score was just 125-9.

Rhys Saunders and Matthew Scott had a 50-run partnership for the last wicket until Ntuli had Saunders caught by Matt Kimmitt.

Burnopfield’s total of 178 seemed well under par.

Ben Debnam and Kimmitt opened and began in positive fashion, and the score had reached 37 when Debnam was caught for 23.

Kimmitt was caught for 28 and the hopes of the away team were rising at 56-2.

However, the game was about to swing in Tynemouth’s favour as Ntuli and Matt Brown put together a match-winning partnership of 119, Ntuli eventually going for 60 and Brown undefeated on 61.

The win took Tynemouth out of the relegation zone.

The week started with Tynemouth seconds travelling to Littletown for a Roseworth Trophy match.

Robbie Bowman led the charge with 94, supported by Patrick Hallam (48) as the Croons made 205 from their 20 overs.

Littletown came up short at 153 all out.

At the weekend, the seconds travelled to Gateshead Fell and reached 271-5 declared from 50 overs.

The damage was mainly done by Bowman (101), assisted by Barry Stewart (66 not out), Hallam (36) and Dan McGee (28 not out).

In reply, Gateshead Fell were dismissed for 131, Josh Koen ending with figures of 5-19.

Tynemouth Saturday 3s travelled to Hexham Leazes.

Hamish Swaddle-Scott scored a superb 97, supported by Richy Hay (30), though Hexham restricted Tynemouth to 178 all out.

In reply, Hexham struggled early on in the face of excellent bowling from Hay and Dan Watt.

The arrival at the crease of skipper Ross Davies (77) saw the game swing decisively in the home side’s favour, as they won with eight wickets to spare.

Tynemouth’s Sunday 3s were in action on Tuesday in the Banks Cup, advancing to the next round after an eight-run win over Benwell Hill.

