Tynemouth Cricket Club's Saturday teams had a near-perfect set of results

Tynemouth CC first XI were busy all three days, starting their NEPL T20 group competition with a low-scoring win over Whitburn, in front of a large crowd on Friday evening (May 19).

Having won the toss, Tynemouth elected to field and restricted Whitburn to 104-8 from their allotted overs.

The bowling honours went to Owen Gourley (4-11), who produced an excellent spell of hostile pace bowling, backed up by Tsepo Ntuli’s off spin, 2-27, and a welcome return to action for Phil Morse (1-19).

In reply, Ed Forman’s unbeaten 30, with support from Andrew Smith (14 not out) and Robbie Bowman (13), saw the home side home by three wickets, with 10 balls to spare.

If that seemed a narrow margin of victory, it was positively cavernous compared to Saturday’s one-wicket win over Newcastle.

Sponsored by The Cosy Dove pub in Spital Tongues, this was an absorbing contest with all results possible until the last ball.

Batting first, the visitors found themselves in all manner of trouble at 54-5 and then 74-6, with the superb bowling of Andrew Jones (4-16) causing most of the damage, with his full pitched inswingers bamboozling the Newcastle batters.

Ntuli (3-41) was also among the wickets and Gourley picked up the key wicket of opener Trevaskis.

Hart (53) and Green (43) rescued the visitors with a century partnership, before Jones returned to clean up the tail, with Newcastle dismissed for 178 after 44 overs.

In reply, the two Matthews, skipper Brown (49) and opener Kimmitt (44) top scored but received little tangible support.

When the ninth wicket fell for 151, prospects were bleak, but Andrew Smith (26 not out), assisted by Jones (four not out) got Tynemouth over the line by the narrowest of margins with four balls to spare.

Sunday’s Banks Salver tie at home to Ashington ended in defeat by a margin of 30 runs.

Fielding first, Tynemouth saw the visitors amass 211-9, with Martin Pollard (5-42) and Phil Morse (2-34) the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Kimmitt (62) and the excellent Barry Stewart (57) anchored proceedings, but lacked support elsewhere as the innings ended on 181 all out.

On Saturday, Tynemouth 2s travelled to Jesmond for the reverse fixture, posting an impressive 238-9, with Stewart (70), Bowman (49), Hallam (32) and Robson (28) providing the bulk of the runs.

In reply, Newcastle made a decent fist of it, but were dismissed for 219, with all six bowlers among the wickets.

The Saturday thirds reversed their fixture with Lions and made the short trip to Priors Park.

Batting first, Chad Koen (56) gave Tynemouth a fighting chance, as they posted 138 all out from the last ball.

Other notable contributions were all of 14 runs, by Hamish Swaddle-Scott, Adam Tugby and skipper Richy Hay.

In reply, a superb bowling performance saw Lions dismissed for 122.

Dom Askins (4-23) and Dan Storey (3-26) were key to a superb win for the Saturday thirds.

This weekend, Tynemouth CC first XI host South Northumberland, while the seconds make the reverse trip to Gosforth.