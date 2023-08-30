Tynemouth firsts are staring relegation in the face after the latest defeats.

A win from the remaining two fixtures is now required or the club will be relegated to Division 1 of the North East Premier League for the first time.

On arrival at Burnopfield on Saturday, the square and outfield were both wet, however both teams and umpires were keen to play. Tynemouth were put in to bat and players were on and off several times until torrential rain arrived.

In the hour where play was possible, Tynemouth had 70-2 off 17 overs with Matt Brown unbeaten on 13 and Tshepo Ntuli, in his last game for the Croons, 17 not out. The popular South African has now returned home for pre-season training.

On Monday, fellow strugglers Benwell Hill were the visitors to Preston Avenue with the winners ending the game safe from the drop while the losers would still need a win.

Martin Pollard won the toss and asked The Hill to take first guard. Jacob Clarke started well and had Hayden Mustard brilliantly caught by Matt Kimmitt for a four-ball duck and, not long after, had Phil Bell caught by Andrew Jones, also for a duck. Jones had James Price caught behind for six. Clarke ended with good figures of 2-21.

The Hill needed a recovery from 52-4 and it was Kyle Coetzer who led it with a fine innings of 55, supported by Pete Halliday (19) and Will Archbold (15) to give a final total of 165. For Tynemouth the two opening bowlers were the pick, but a word also for Phil Morse who ended up with two wickets, including that of Coetzer.

Ben Debnam and Kimmitt opened up for the home side but neither lasted long as Debnam was trapped lbw by Evasio McMillan and then Kimmitt chipped one straight to Coetzer. Clarke and Mo Jamal set about repairing the damage and had moved the score on to 44 when Clarke hit a fine square cut off Dan Gardiner. It looked like a certain boundary, but Will Archbold flung himself to his left and took a stunning one-handed catch. In his next over, Gardiner got one to bounce and Jamal was caught by Callum Harding.

Tynemouth were in trouble and once again the batting succumbed despite the efforts of Matthew Brown, who played a steady hand before being last man out for 27. Tynemouth’s total of 101 in just 35 overs was disappointing.