Tynemouth Cricket Club has finally played its first games of the season. Picture: Jake Oakley

Two games were played at Preston Avenue.

On Saturday (April 29) the first XI lost to Felling in a league match and on Monday they beat Eppleton in the Banks Salver Cup.

Tynemouth captain Matt Brown had the misfortune to lose the toss against Felling and, not surprisingly, his team were put in to bat.

Ben Debnam opened with Matthew Kimmitt.

Both struggled against the moving ball and low bounce, and were dismissed quickly.

Worse was to follow for Tynemouth as the top and middle order were blown away.

At one stage the home side were 22-7, however Tshepo Ntuli and Andrew Smith battled hard and played with a lot of common sense as the wicket began to ease.

Their 31-run partnership steadied the ship a touch, but when Smith was adjudged lbw to Leonard the innings was wrapped up quickly, with a total of just 61 on the board.

Ntuli remained not out on 24.

Michael Booth, on his debut for Tynemouth, impressed with his pacy first spell, getting the prized wicket of Middlesex player Joe Cracknell, bowled second ball, and when Ntuli had South African Travis Norris stumped by Stuart Poynter for just nine there was a flicker of hope.

However the pitch was becoming easier to bat on, which allowed Andrew Whaits to play the one positive innings of the day with a fine 41 made off just 57 balls.

New professional Ntuli’s short spell showed promise for the future, but this game was effectively over after just an hour.

On Monday a weakened Eppleton side were the visitors and could only muster 88 batting first.

Dan McGee impressed with three wickets and the rest were shared around.

In reply, Tynemouth chased the score down comfortably in just 11 overs.

Matt Kimmitt with 40 and Joe Snowdon with 34 were both undefeated at the end having shared a fine partnership of 76.

Tynemouth will host Ashington in the next round on Sunday, May 21.

On Saturday, Tynemouth 2s paid a visit to their counterparts from Felling, edging a close game by two wickets.

Felling batted first, making 217 all out from 46 overs.

For Tynemouth, James Carr was a central figure, claiming an excellent 4-30 from his 10 overs.

The other wickets were shared between Neil Bennett (2-42), Sam Robson (2-47), Josh Koen (1-37) and Andrew Davison (1-47).

In the response, Barry Stewart top-scored with 112, ably assisted by Patrick Hallam (51), and it was left to Graham Hallam (16 not out) to help Tynemouth over the line.

Tynemouth 3s were handed their longest trip of the season to Wark, to play newly promoted United Stars.

It was a tough ask and Richard Hay’s team bowled and fielded creditably to limit the home side to 168-9 from their 40 overs.

Credit goes to bowlers James Walker (3-38), Ed Snelders (3-40) and Dan Storey (2-34), however, with only 10 players, the 3s scored 73-9.

