Tynemouth firsts' win against Hetton Lyons sees them maintain their Premier Division status.

Hetton Lyons will now be relegated from the Premier Division along with Whitburn despite being 24 points behind Tynemouth, the maximum points for a win in the 50-over game, as Tynemouth have won more games.

Lyons skipper Stu Walker won the toss and decided to bowl. For Tynemouth, Ben Debnam opened with Matt Kimmitt, but after a positive start, Kimmitt fell for 12 with the score on 15. Enter Stu Poynter, who then provided a brilliant innings of 74 off 50 balls. As Debnam got stuck in resolutely at one end, Poynter was in full flow at the other. When his dismissal came, caught and bowled by Cameron Grimwood, Tynemouth were well ahead at 107-2.

Jacob Clarke didn’t last long but Debnam was beginning to flow and, along with the impressive Matt Brown, these two built a partnership of 71 before Debnam was adjudged lbw off the bowling of Marcus Farquharson for 43.

Brown was next out for 46, and though a few wickets did fall quickly, Robbie Bowman once again showed class and composure with a lovely cameo of 22 at a run a ball. The final act saw Andrew Jones smash two huge maximums in the final over which helped his side reach 248-9.

In reply, Hetton opened with Stu Walker and Gary Scott in an attempt to get a fast start in the powerplay, but one that failed as Jacob Clarke dismissed both, leaving the Lyons struggling at 12-2. Farquharson with 47 and Chris Martin with 61 played good hands but this Tynemouth team was not to be denied. Clarke with 3-40 and Phil Morse with 3-42 were the main wicket takers. Matt Brown once again bowled an economical spell and Andrew Jones, who opened the bowling, came back to take the last two wickets. This was Andrew’s last match for Tynemouth as he’s moving out of the area with work. When he clean-bowled last man Oliver Watt, he ended his time as a Croon with a ‘Broadie’; a six with his last shot and a wicket with his last ball.

In the reverse field, Tynemouth 2s, batting first, posted 166-8, courtesy of helpful knocks by Patrick Hallam (41), Barry Stewart (36) and Dan Thorburn (20). This total proved to be more than enough as Hetton Lyons 2s were dismissed for 110. Shams Oraikhill (3-19) was the pick of the bowlers, ably assisted by Dan McGee (3-32) and Richy Hay (2-39). The 2s finish their campaign away to Burnmoor on Saturday.

The Sunday 3s have been relegated to Sunday Division 2, but the Saturday 3s remain alive in Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League Division 5 (South), six points above the drop, with two games to play. The Sunday 3s had a 52-run victory over Benwell & Walbottle 2s, who now drop to second bottom. In a season where batting has been the Achilles heel for the 3s, Andrew Davison’s 84, supported by Graeme Hallam’s 55, were crucial to an imposing 232-8 from 40 overs.