TV and sports stars help raise £70,000 at charity cricket match at Bamburgh Castle

Players from all over the world assembled at Bamburgh Castle to take part in a charity event between The Wooden Spoon and The Lords Taverners.
By Tom Vickers
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
The Lords Taverners and The Wooden Spoon teams line up before the match. Picture: Owen HumphreysThe Lords Taverners and The Wooden Spoon teams line up before the match. Picture: Owen Humphreys
The Lords Taverners and The Wooden Spoon teams line up before the match. Picture: Owen Humphreys

The match was played on the iconic ground with the backdrop of Bamburgh Castle in front of a large crowd and special guests.

Francis Armstrong, the owner of Bamburgh Castle, started the proceedings with the traditional coin toss which saw the The Lords Taverners being put in to bat first.

Local player and farmer Harry Sutherland clean-bowled former England rugby union star Rob Andrew with the first ball of the match before the crowd was entertained by former Australian Ashes player Marcus North and former England opener Phil Mustard.

Berwick player Elliot Keenan was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets including that of North.

Some lusty blows at the end by Andy Stewart and actor Gordon Kennedy got the Taverners’ total up to 250.

During the lunch interval, Sky Sports News presenter Tom White interviewed several sports stars and an auction was held which helped add more than £30,000 to the funds raised on the day.

The Wooden Spoon then set about their task of chasing down 251 to win the game.

Indian professional Eknath Kerkar and New Zealander Arron Hart both scored 50s and retired, along with Rock Cricket Club’s George Cockayne.

Player of the match Tony Jackson also got to 50 with the winning line in sight.

Needing seven to win off the final over, The Wooden Spoon claimed victory with one ball to spare.

A fantastic day was had by all with in the region of £70,000 raised for the two charities.

