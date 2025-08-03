Tristan Parnell hits another century as Warkworth beat Backworth

Warkworth beat Backworth by 17 runs. Picture: Warkworth CC

Tristan Parnell hit his third century of the season in Warkworth’s 17-run success against Backworth in Division Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South African struck 18 fours and a six as he made a total of 120, while Stephen Boyd also impressed with the bat by hitting a 52 that included three sixes and four fours as he pounded the boundaries at the Castle Green.

Warkworth were all out for 226 with just five balls to spare after winning the toss and electing to go to the crease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After tea they had the visitors all out for 209 in the 49th over with Parnell bowling 2-26 – and Martin Clark destroying their order with superb figures of 7-59.

Warkworth, who are in fifth spot, travel to Bates Cottages on Saturday.

Rock were all out for just 35 in their 78-run defeat by Whickham in Division Four.

They must have fancied their chances after bowling the visitors all out for 113 in 33 overs with Thomas Parkinson 4-27, Paul Roberts 3-12 and Adam Hilless 3-45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a batting slump that saw Adam Ferry top score with 13 and five players walk for ducks saw Rock suffer the loss.

Stobswood Welfare beat Bedlington by 21 runs.

Daniel Watson’s brilliant century, totalling 102 runs, went a large way to the 166 that Stobswood put on the scoreboard before they were all out in the 50th over.

Anthony Wingfield then topped the bowling figures with 3-2 as they bowled Bedlington all-out for 145.

Michael Beverly, Jack Watson and Karl Dullaghan took two wickets each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Struggling Embleton again conceded their game at Bomarsund in Division Five (North).

Warenford were beaten by 83 runs at home to Lions and Wooler won by 52 runs at home to Blagdon Park.

Laurie Blackburn bowled 5-35 and scored 32 runs.