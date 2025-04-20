Tough starts for Alnmouth & Lesbury and Alnwick cricket clubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Both Alnmouth & Lesbury and Alnwick suffered defeats on the opening day of the cricket season.

Alnmouth & Lesbury were beaten by seven wickets at home to Annfield Plain while Alnwick went down to a 202-run loss at Ponteland.

Ponteland went in to bat and Iftikhaar Fazal proved hard to shift as he slammed 138 before being caught by Harry Lobb from Mark Humphreys.

He hit 20 boundaries and sent seven flying over the ropes as the hosts wracked up 299/9 in their 50 overs.

Alnwick’s Gareth Bateman, Charlie Edwardson and Max Harrison took two wickets each.

Harrison hit 32 in response and Bateman made 24 as Alnwick got to 97 all out in 24 overs.

Pont’s Edward Common bowled 6-42 from ten overs as they rocketed straight to the top of the Northumberland & Tyneside Division One.

Alnmouth’s Archie Elder made a half-century as Alnmouth were put in to bat and were 136 all out in 33.1 overs.

Elder’s 54 included seven 4s, while wicket keeper Laurie Robson hit a 40 that sent five running away to the boundary.

Both Sam Blake and Nathan Laidler took four wickets each as they led the Annfield Plain attack.

Alnmouth’s popular spinner Chalana De Silva was back among the wickets when he trapped Ethan Klassen lbw for one.

Nick Denton clean bowled Anthony Hornby on 47 and Peter Smith took a catch from Harry Sutherland’s delivery to dismiss Sam Stephenson on 19.

But Gary Hunter was 40 not out and skipper Shane Oliver on 4 as they made up 138/3 in 38.2 overs.

Alnwick are at home to Blaydon this Saturday and Alnmouth & Lesbury go to Matfen.