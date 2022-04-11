Tough start with two away fixtures for Ashington cricketers

Ashington CC.

The Mighty Acorns face two away matches, against Seaham Park on Saturday (April 16) followed by a trip to Blaydon the week after and McCafferty said: “It’s not an easy opening fortnight for us with successive travels on the road but we will be looking to get off on the right foot because a good start can set you up for the season.”

Younas Ahmadzai is due in Wansbeck this week to be the club’s professional whilst the club have also registered Matt Salisbury from Durham and Cameron Nichols from Alnwick

“Younas is a right hand batter and right arm off break bowler,” said McCafferty, “He was recommended to us and should arrive on Wednesday. He has a good record in first class cricket as an aggressive top order batter and we’re looking forward to meeting him.

"Matt (Salisbury) is a right arm seam bowler who has played a lot of times for Durham and who also has a good record. He is in and around the Durham first team squad so we’ll have to liaise with them over his availability whilst Cameron (Nichols) is a 17 year old right arm spinner who we are looking forward to watching in action.”