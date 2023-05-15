Berwick Cricket Club's first XI beat Seaton Burn thanks to a great bowling and fielding performance. Picture: Jake Oakley

Seaton Burn were not to make it a hat-trick of wins as Berwick beat them by 34 runs.

Berwick were put in to bat having lost the toss and soon found themselves in trouble, at point being reduced to 31-4, with Matthew Beveridge out lbw for four, and captain Elliott Keenan and Aaron Hart both caught by Rohan Aatif, for 6 and 11 respectively.

James Patterson, with 25, and David Currie, with seven, put on a 32-run partnership before Berwick were all out for 94.

With conditions good for batting, the Berwick bowlers knew they had their work cut out to stop Berwick losing.

Seaton Burn’s batters got off to a good start, reaching 40-1, with Modussar Ali hitting 25 runs before being bowled lbw by Declan Mark.

The match then took a dramatic turn as Seaton Burn lost nine wickets for just 20 runs.

Declan Mark finished with figures of three wickets for 22 runs, Stephen Thompson with 3-4, and there were four run-outs to give Berwick a much-needed 25 points.

The second XI travelled to Alnwick to play their 2nd XI, and were looking to win for the first time this season.

They reached 162 for eight off 40 overs, Manu Shukla top-scoring with 59.

Alnwick reached 163 for the loss of two wickets, James Newton getting both to finish with figures of 2-40.