'Ton' for for Dushan in Alnmouth win

Cricket

Alnmouth batted first and with Dushan Hermantha hitting his second century in three weeks (101) the visitors put on 208-9 in 42 overs with Palav Kumar taking three wickets. Newcastle were all out for 102 with Paul Straker taking 4-21 and Hermantha 3-27.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts won by four wickets away to Blue Flames 1sts. The home side put on 180-5, but James Crooks hit an unbeaten century (107no) as Alnwick replied with 181-6 in 28 overs.

Warkworth 1sts lost by 70 runs at home to Lintz 1sts. With Nathan Clennell on 76, Lintz put on a big score of 258-9 with James Porteous taking 4-74. Warkworth were 188-9 in reply with Keith Douglas on 51 not out.

In Division 3, Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds lost by eight wickets at home to Berwick 1sts. Alnmouth were 171 all out with ex-Berwick player Lee Mark making 50. Berwick were 172-2 in reply with Scott Middlemist (108) hitting his second century in three weeks.

In Division 5 North, bottom of the table Rock pulled off the surprise result of the day, beating league leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds by seven wickets on their own turf. Ashington were 192-6, but Rock hit 193-3 in 32 overs to take the spoils.

Howick won by 57 runs at home against Bedlington 2nds. Howick posted 137 all out with Adam Riley on 63, Sam Taylor and Josh Watson both claiming four wickets. In reply Bedlington were restricted to 80 all out with Paul Marley taking 5-39.

Warenford saw their away game at Cramlington 2nds abandoned with the home side on 36-1 when the rain fell.

In Division 6 North, Wooler won by two wickets at home to Blyth 2nds. Blyth were 85 all out with Angus Todd taking 3-20. The Glendale side chased it down at 88-8 in 30 overs.