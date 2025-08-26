Tillside win to move out of the drop zone and Berwick tie their game in exciting finish

Berwick tied their game against Ponteland. Picture: Berwick CC

David Todd was the hero as Tillside moved out of the NTCL Division Two drop zone with a nail-biting three-run win over second-placed Backworth.

With the match in the 47th over, and the visitors needing just four runs to win, there was a massive shout as the ball hit James Morgan’s pads – and the umpire raised a finger in the air.

With the tailender on 14, it was with some relief and excitement that he was sent back to the pavilion and the stumps pulled.

Tillside had been all out for 149 in the 42nd over.

Openers Joe Bickerton and Ross Hindmarsh scored 41 and 38 respectively as Tillside made a good start.

Backworth’s Calum Bickerton bowled his mates Todd and Alisdair Skelly to rub salt in the wounds, but John Duncan led the bowling with 4-24.

There was some satisfaction for Joe Bickerton when he dismissed his brother for one fourth ball as he was caught by Andrew Skeen.

Joe was in great form, taking a total of four wickets for 28 runs, with Skelly close behind on 3-30 as Backworth were all out for 146 with just over three overs to spare.

The result took Tillside above both Lintz and Washington ahead of their important fixture at Lintz on Saturday.

In another amazing game, Berwick TIED their fixture at third-placed Ponteland in Division Three.

Dominic Donaldson hit 69 and Elliott Keenan 62 with Berwick being 200/7 after their full 50 overs.

The hosts then put on 200/8 as they also went the full 50.

With Donaldson bowling the final over, the big Australian had restricted Jai Punia to one run, and with the fifth of the over there were huge cheers as they ran-out John Gardner.

With the pressure on Punia, with his side on 196, he stroked the final ball of the game racing away to the boundary for four to complete a great finish to the game.

Berwick remain 11 points clear of Ponteland in second spot as they look to secure the promotion that they just missed out on last term. They host mid-table Benwell & Walbottle at the Pier Field on Saturday.