Test delight for Super1s star Ravi

The visually-impaired youngster whose dreams came true when he was handed a signed bat by Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal at the recent Edgbaston Test is coached by a local player.

Paul Roberts runs Super 1s sessions at Alnwick in his role as the Disability Development Officer at the Northumberland Cricket Board.

And 12-year-old Ravi, who has made headlines around the world since meeting his favourite player, attends Paul’s Super1s sessions at Tynemouth.

“Ravi is a nice and inspiring young man and I’m thrilled to bits for him,” said Paul, who has been coaching him since last October.

The Tynemouth Super1s players who are getting joy from cricket.

“He speaks really well, is really knowledgeable about the game and has also done some bits with Ashington-born England cricketer Mark Wood.”

Super 1s sessions also take place at Hexham and Newcastle and provide young people between 12-25 with disabilities the opportunity to regularly play the game that they love.

British-born Indian Ravi was delighted to meet Jaiswal and told him: "I think you're the future of Indian cricket. I love the game, and I love watching you bat. Your centuries were brilliant—on your day, you can score big hundreds."

"It's so nice to meet Yashasvi. He gave me a bat. I love watching him play and always follow him. I will always support him," Ravi told the media after.

Northumberland CC Super1s coaches Paul Roberts and James Duncan with youngster Ravi and his signed bat.

England won the first test at Headingly by five wickets, but India won the second at Edgbaston by 336 runs – with Ravi interviewing the players for TV.

The third test was held at Lords last week.

“Super 1's is an inclusive cricket activity regardless of what disability a young person may have, giving them the chance to play cricket on a regular basis whilst also improving confidence and independence,” said Paul.

He is also developing the Disability Cricket Champion Club Programme, which supports cricket clubs through guidance, resource and equipment, enabling them to welcome individuals with additional needs and varying abilities to support them to play, follow, officiate and volunteer in the game.

“We’re keen to give anyone the chance to give cricket a go,” he said.

Anyone in the Alnwick area who would like to get involved in the Super1s sessions can contact Paul by emailing [email protected].