Ryan Driver, 17, seen here playing against Wooler, hit his first century for Alnwick seconds against Warkworth. Picture: Alnwick CC

Ryan Driver hit his first century for the club in the seconds’ nine-run victory against Warkworth seconds, while Ellie Jones and Kate Burn, who are both 16, starred for the women in their six-wicket victory against Ashington.

Seventeen-year-old Driver was out for 103, scoring the majority of Alnwick’s runs as they reached 186 in their allotted 40 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, Warkworth ended on 177 for four, with Jack Milligan getting a run-out and a wicket, the other wickets falling to Liam Murphy and Neil Newcombe.

Jones and Burn both ended the women’s match against Ashington not out, Jones on 47 and Burn on 26, as Alnwick reached 135 having fielded first and restricted Ashington to 131 in 20 overs.

Jones also had a good spell with the ball, ending with two wickets for eight runs.

The first XI started the weekend of victories for the club when they beat Ashington Rugby CC by seven wickets on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their hosts elected to bat first and were dismissed for 148, Gareth Bateman and Max Harrison getting four wickets apiece, Bateman ending with figures of 4-21, Harrison 4-39.

Alnwick women's team beat Ashington thanks to undefeated knocks by teenagers Ellie Jones and Kate Burn. Picture: Alnwick CC

Harry Lobb and Harrison then put on 74 for the first wicket, with Lobb out for 36, Harrison was caught for 39 before James Crooks, 37 not out, and Laurence Reeves, 26 not out, saw Alnwick home.

The result sees the firsts move to the top of Division 2.

In Division 1, Alnmouth and Lesbury firsts beat Whickham by seven wickets, bowling their hosts out for 79 after Whickham won the toss and elected to bat first.

Eknath Kerkar top-scored for Alnmouth with 41 as they reached 83 for three to claim 30 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seconds completed the double over Whickham, winning by 139 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, they scored 253 in their 50 overs, Peter Robinson hitting 86 runs and captain Ted Glanvill 57.

Alnmouth’s bowlers soon got to work and Whickham were all out for 114 in 26.4 overs, the wickets falling to Richard Elliott, five, Rich Neil, three, and Brian Brooks, two.