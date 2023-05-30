News you can trust since 1854
Teenage cricketer named Ashington Cricket Club seconds man of the match

Alex Nice has made an impression since making his debut for Ashington seconds at the beginning of the season.
By Brian Bennett
Published 30th May 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Ashington Cricket Club chairman Steve Storey with Alex Nice. Picture: Greg WilliamsAshington Cricket Club chairman Steve Storey with Alex Nice. Picture: Greg Williams
Ashington Cricket Club chairman Steve Storey with Alex Nice. Picture: Greg Williams

But on Saturday, the teenager was buzzing after being named as the Batik Kitchen Man of the Match for his performance in the win over Hetton Lyons seconds at Langwell Crescent.

Heaton-born Nice took 4-14 from 7.3 overs to help his side dismiss the visitors for 138.

He then looked on in the afternoon sunshine as the Mighty Acorns won the game by eight wickets after reaching 140-2, to take them to second place in division two of the North East Premier League.

Afterwards, 16-year-old Nice said: “I played the last four or five years at Backworth, but I decided to join Ashington for the start of this season.

“Obviously I already knew coach Stevie Williams from the county, but I’m loving it here.

“The atmosphere around the club is great, all of the lads have made me feel welcome and things couldn’t have gone better for me.”

Nice – a right arm medium pace bowler – continued: “On Saturday, I felt the ball was coming out of my hand really well.

“I was delighted to get four wickets plus the man of the match award, but really happy for the team as we got the win.”

Ashington seconds captain Josh Robinson said: “Alex is in the nets all of the time.

“His work rate is excellent; his attitude is brilliant and I can’t fault him.”

Nice was congratulated on his performance by Ashington Cricket Club chairman Steve Storey.

