Teenage cricketer hits his first 50 and the winning runs for Ashington in a day to remember

A teenager in Wansbeck had a day to remember on Sunday.

Lennon Harmison, a member of Ashington Cricket Club, scored his first-ever half century and at the same time hit the winning runs for the second XI in their North East Premier League Division Two match against Gateshead Fell.

His proud parents, James and Michelle, both watched the magical moment when 13-year-old Lennon, a pupil at Ashington Academy, achieved the feat.

Whilst Michelle looked on at Ashington’s Langwell Crescent ground, James was more than 25 miles away as he was playing for the first XI at Burnopfield – but the use of modern technology came to the fore.

“We came off for rain and because we are a close-knit group who want everyone to do well, the lads watched the second team via the live stream,” James said.

“Lennon had more than 20 not out as he batted with Matty Storey and they were doing all right as Ashington chased 227 to win.

“We had to go back onto the field when it stopped raining but after we won the game, we returned to pavilion and watched the game on our phones. By then Lennon was 46 not out and when he got his 50, which also won the match, there was such a cheer and everyone was very pleased for him.”

James continued: “When Lennon has played for Northumberland and the under-15s, he has had a few innings where he has been out in the 40s and been disappointed, but on Sunday he was chuffed to bits.

“He put on 71 in partnership with Conn Sullivan, who ended unbeaten on 39, and who had earlier taken a hat-trick in the game.

“It was a lot to ask of the youngsters but they did really well.

“Lennon was on 47 and Ashington needed three to win the game when he hit a four so it was a nice double where with one shot, he brought up his 50 as well as winning the game.”

James added: “Lennon listens to the coaches and everyone who helps him, but it’s all down to his own hard work and Michelle and I are delighted.”