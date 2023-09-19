News you can trust since 1854
Survival and relegation for Berwick Cricket Club's first and seconds as season ends

Berwick Cricket Club’s firsts’ late run of form has seen them retain their Division 2 status in the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League for another season.
By Janet Bew
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
A late run of form has seen Berwick firsts stay up in Division 2, while the second XI have been relegated from Division 5 North.

Their final game of the season, away at Ashington Rugby Cricket Club, was abandoned before it could end and was one of many games called off at the weekend.

Berwick had won the toss and put their hosts in to bat, with Ashington 196 for six in the 30th over when the game was abandoned.

The wickets were shared between James Thompson (1-44), Asad Amir (1-28), Stephen Thompson (1-30), Soyeb Khanusiya (1-41) and Declan Mark (1-33).

Ashington, who have been promoted to Division 1, got 13 points, Berwick 11, which saw them finish in ninth spot. Cowgate Sports and Blagdon Park occupying the relegation spots as the season ended.

Berwick seconds’ game against Warkworth was called off due to the rain. Berwick finished bottom of Division 5 North having recorded just one win all season. They were relegated along with Ulgham Village.

In the same division, Tillside seconds’ match against Alnwick seconds was also cancelled due to the weather. Tillside finished the season in fifth place.

The corresponding fixture between the firsts in Division 2 was also cancelled, which saw Tillside firsts finish in fourth place.

Wooler firsts finished just outside the promotion spots in Division 6 North, in third place. Their final game of the season, away at Cramlington seconds, joining the list of cancellations. They will face relegated Berwick seconds in the league next season.

